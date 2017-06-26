Brockton woman charged with murder in connection with deadly stabbing

BROCKTON (WHDH) - A woman is scheduled to face a judge on murder charges Monday morning in connection with a deadly stabbing in Brockton.

Police say 53-year-old Kirsten Smith stabbed her boyfriend, Scott Benoy, inside their home on Maguire Road this part Friday.

Police were called to the home Friday afternoon and found Benoy with stab wounds in his chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers took Smith in for questioning in connection with the crime on Friday before charging her with murder over the weekend.

Neighbors say police had been called to the house before but they never thought it would end in tragedy.

“He was a hardworking guy, he had his own pool company,” said friend Dana Meredith. “We were both in recovery. He was doing really good. I never would have thought this would happen now.”

Benoy leaves behind five children.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)