Brockton woman found dead; boyfriend sought

BROCKTON (WHDH) - A woman was found dead in her Brockton apartment Monday and police said they are looking for her boyfriend.

Relatives said they went to check on her after she did not pick up her children from school. They found her body in her apartment on Lexington Street, where she had been shot.

Police said they found her boyfriend’s car but they are still looking for him.

