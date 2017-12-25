Brockton woman gives birth to baby girl at home on Christmas

BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A Brockton family got a Christmas surprise early Monday morning when a woman gave birth to a baby girl at home.

The mother was not due with her fifth child until Jan. 3 but went into labor at home early on Christmas morning. Her fiance, Jonathan Neal, said he heard her screaming upstairs and when he got to her, he saw it was too late to get to the hospital, especially with the snowy road conditions.

A relative, Aykera Jean-Jacques, called 911.

“I’d never seen a baby born before. I was at a loss for words, I was shaking the whole time. I was pretty much calm but it was just so unbelievable,” said Jean-Jacques.

The baby was born before an ambulance arrived but a 911 dispatcher gave directions over the phone. When the ambulance got to the house, paramedics brought the mother and new baby, Harlem, to the hospital. Harlem and her mother remain hospitalized and are doing fine. The mother said she is thankful for the first responders who helped.

