Brockton woman says adrenaline helped her chase suspect out of son’s bedroom with broom

BROCKTON, MA (WHDH) — A Brockton woman said she came face-to-face with a home invasion suspect in her son’s bedroom and managed to chase him out, armed with a broom.

Renee said she dropped her 8-year-old son off at school Wednesday morning and returned home to clean his bedroom. When she got inside, she said she saw a man standing behind the door. Renee then grabbed her broom and attacked the intruder, screaming at him to get out of her house.

“I just kind of started whacking him,” said Renee. “At first it was definitely adrenaline, I believe, because normally I’m a baby and I’d be running out of the house.”

After beating the man with the broom, Renee said she ran to her neighbor’s house and called 911. While she said she was scared, she was unharmed.

Unfortunately, Renee said she did not get a good look at the man, who broke into her house by breaking down her basement door. Police said they used a K-9 unit but the scent went cold a couple of streets away. No arrests have been made.

Renee believes there may have been another burglar hiding in her basement. She said the suspect, or suspects, got away with around $3,000 worth of electronics and jewelry.

