Broken gas line prompts evacuations in Upton

UPTON, MA (WHDH) - A broken gas line on Wednesday has forced evacuations in the town of Upton.

Eversource says crews are responding to the gas leak on Hartford Avenue South near the railroad station.

Town officials say a two-inch gas main is actively leaking. Four homes have been evacuated in the Farm Street area.

Crews from Upton, as well as several surrounding towns, have responded to the area.

Hartford Avenue South has been shut down.

The cause of the leak is not clear.

7News has a crew headed to the scene; this story will be update as more information comes in.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)