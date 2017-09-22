Brookline police seek thief that swiped rare bike worth thousands of dollars

BROOKLINE, MA (WHDH) - Police in Brookline are searching for a thief who they stole a rare mountain bike that is worth thousands of dollars.

Authorities say the suspect was caught on video Thursday stealing the bike on Beacon Street.

One retailer values the mountain bike at more than $8,000.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information regarding the theft is asked to call police at 617-730-2222.

Bike stolen yesterday from Beacon street, suspect caught on tape. Help us ID suspect or find this rare mountain bike. 617-730-2222 pic.twitter.com/I0u5DqhBsh — Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) September 22, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)