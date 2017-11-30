BROOKLINE, MA (WHDH) - Brookline High School students staged a walk out Thursday after racist videos made by their classmates were found online.

“It just shows that they have no consideration for us as people,” said junior Shaniyah Clouden.

The two videos show current and former Brookline High School students using racial slurs to describe black people. One of the videos specifically targets the high school’s African-American Latino Scholars group.

“The video was first targeted to one kid and that kid sent it to me,” said junior Hassan Abdirahman. “And no one else knew about it and when I received that message, I was disgusted. It made my stomach turn.”

Headmaster Anthony Meyer said he learned of the first video last week and the school has offered support to the student who was targeted.

“We want to make it clear that on both a personal and professional level, we are disgusted and deeply disturbed that any member of the BHS community would make such vile, hate-filled videos,” the school said in a letter sent home to parents.

Junior Griffy Estime said when the second video surfaced on Snapchat, she and other students posted them on Facebook to raise awareness.

“Now that we have our hands on these videos and we are able to circulate it, we are going to because this is just nasty,” said Estime.

School officials said they are offering support to the school community in light of the videos.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)