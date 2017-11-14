Brother calls police in deadly I-95 shooting ‘trigger happy’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The brother of a man shot dead by police on a busy stretch of Interstate 95 in Rhode Island says the officers were “trigger happy” and “screwed up” when they shot him.

RELATED: Police shootout on I-95 in Providence leaves 1 dead, another injured

Lucas Tiberio tells The Providence Journal that he thinks his 32-year-old older brother, Joseph Santos, was scared after turning a corner in his life.

Santos was driving a white pickup truck Thursday when he led police on a high-speed chase through Providence. At the time, police were looking for another man who had stolen a state police cruiser, and had a report that the man was seen getting into the bed of a white pickup.

It’s not clear why Santos fled.

RELATED: Police release video of deadly I-95 shooting, defend use of force

Police have said the shooting was justified because Santos was putting lives at risk by ramming cars on the highway.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)