Brother says Las Vegas shooter was high stakes gambler

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A brother of the suspect in the worst U.S. mass shooting in the modern history says Stephen Craig Paddock was “not a normal guy” and frequently played high stakes video poker.

RELATED: Las Vegas shooter was retired, had no criminal record

Eric Paddock in an interview in Orlando, Florida, says his 64-year-old brother once “texted me a picture that he won $40,000 on a slot machine.”

He says his brother was “not a normal guy” and “played high stakes video poker.”

Eric Paddock says last had contact with him via text messages in September.

He says his brother being named by authorities as the shooting suspect was “like if an asteroid fell out of the sky.”

Authorities say Paddock opened fire on a crowd of concert-goers at an outdoor country-music show in Las Vegas on Sunday night, leaving 58 people dead and more than 500 wounded.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)