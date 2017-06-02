Brothers arrested, 18,000 bags of heroin seized in drug raid

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police arrested two brothers and seized more than 18,000 bags of heroin during a raid on an apartment in a Springfield high-rise.

Drug squad officers executed a search warrant at the apartment in the Chestnut Park Tower on Thursday following a lengthy investigation into what police called a “drug packaging and distribution center.”

The raid also yielded more than 800 grams of raw heroin that police say would produce an additional 40,000 bags, as well as smaller amounts of cocaine and marijuana.

Officers found more than $10,000 in cash, a 9 mm handgun as well as drug packaging materials.

The brothers, 33-year-old Dariel Grullon and 35-year-old Dario Grullon, face arraignment Friday on drug and weapons charges. It could not be determined if they have a lawyer.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)