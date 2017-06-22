Bruins 2017-18 regular season schedule released

BOSTON (WHDH) — The NHL released the 2017-18 regular season schedule for all 31 teams on Thursday.

Boston’s schedule features an array of marquee matchups, including an opening night tilt against the defending Western Conference Champion Nashville Predators.

The Bruins’ longest road trip of the season will feature a five-game swing in February, which features stops in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Edmonton and Buffalo.

The Bruins will play their first ever game against the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 15.

For more, view the schedule in its entirety below:

OCTOBER:

Thurs. Oct. 5 vs. Nashville, 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Oct. 9 vs. Colorado, 1:00 p.m.

Wed. Oct. 11 at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 14 at Arizona, 6:00 p.m.

Sun. Oct. 15 at Las Vegas, 4:00 p.m.

Thurs. Oct. 19 vs. Vancouver, 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 21 vs. Buffalo, 7:00 p.m.

Thurs. Oct. 26 vs. San Jose, 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 28 vs. Los Angeles, 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Oct. 30 at Columbus, 7:00 p.m.

NOVEMBER:

Thurs. Nov. 2 vs. Las Vegas, 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 4 vs. Washington, 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 6 vs. Minnesota, 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 8 at N.Y. Rangers, 8:00 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 10 at Toronto, 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 11 vs. Toronto, 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 15 at Anaheim, 7:00 p.m.

Thurs. Nov. 16 at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 18 at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 22 at New Jersey, 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 24 vs. Pittsburgh, 1:00 p.m.

Sun. Nov. 26 vs. Edmonton, 5:00 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 29 vs. Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

DECEMBER:

Sat. Dec. 2 at Philadelphia, 1:00 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 4 at Nashville, 7:00 p.m.

Thurs. Dec. 7 vs. Arizona, 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 9 vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 13 at Detroit, 8:00 p.m.

Thurs. Dec. 14 vs. Washington, 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 16 vs. N.Y. Rangers, 5:00 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 18 vs. Columbus, 7:00 p.m.

Tues. Dec. 19 at Buffalo, 7:00 p.m.

Thurs. Dec. 21 vs. Winnipeg, 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 23 vs. Detroit, 1:00 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 27 vs. Ottawa, 7:00 p.m.

Thurs. Dec. 28 at Washington, 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 30 at Ottawa, 7:00 p.m.

JANUARY:

Tues. Jan. 2 at N.Y. Islanders, 7:00 p.m.

Thurs. Jan. 4 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 6 vs. Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Jan. 7 at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 13 at Montreal, 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Jan. 15 vs. Dallas, 1:00 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 17 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Thurs. Jan. 18 at N.Y. Islanders, 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 20 at Montreal, 7:00 p.m.

Tues. Jan. 23 vs. New Jersey, 7:00 p.m.

Thurs. Jan. 25 at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Tues. Jan. 30 vs. Anaheim, 7:00 p.m.

FEBRUARY:

Thurs. Feb. 1 vs. St. Louis, 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 3 vs. Toronto, 7:00 p.m.

Tues. Feb. 6 at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 7 at N.Y. Rangers, 8:00 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 10 vs. Buffalo, 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Feb. 11 at New Jersey, 7:00 p.m.

Tues. Feb. 13 vs. Calgary, 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 17 at Vancouver, 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Feb. 19 at Calgary, 2:00 p.m.

Tues. Feb. 20 at Edmonton, 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 24 at Toronto, 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Feb. 25 at Buffalo, 5:00 p.m.

Tues. Feb. 27 vs. Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

MARCH:

Thurs. Mar. 1 vs. Pittsburgh, 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 3 vs. Montreal, 5:00 p.m.

Tues. Mar. 6 vs. Detroit, 7:00 p.m.

Thurs. Mar. 8 vs. Philadelphia, 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 10 vs. Chicago, 1:00 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 11 at Chicago, 11:30 a.m.

Tues. Mar. 13 at Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Thurs. Mar. 15 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 17 at Tampa Bay, 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Mar. 19 vs. Columbus, 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 21 at St. Louis, 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 23 at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 25 at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

Tues. Mar. 27 at Winnipeg, 7:00 p.m.

Thurs. Mar. 29 vs. Tampa Bay, 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 31 vs. Florida, 1:00 p.m.

APRIL:

Sun. Apr. 1 at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Tues, Apr. 3 at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Thurs. Apr. 5 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 7 vs. Ottawa, 7:00 p.m.

