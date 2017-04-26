Bruins name Bruce Cassidy as new head coach.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced Wednesday that Bruce Cassidy has been named the 28th head coach of the Boston Bruins.

Cassidy served as Interim Head Coach for the Bruins’ final 33 regular and postseason games, compiling a 18-8-1 regular season record and propelling the team to a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Before joining Boston as an assistant prior to the start of the 2016-17 season, Cassidy spent five seasons (2011-16) as head coach of the Providence Bruins, having spent the three previous seasons (2008-11) with the club as an assistant.

Cassidy’s previous NHL experience includes coaching the Washington Capitals from 2002-04, as he led the Caps to a 39-29-8-6 record and a postseason berth in his first season with the team. Following his exit from Washington, he served as an assistant coach with the Chicago Blackhawks for the 2005-06 season.

The 51-year-old is a native of Ottawa, Ontario.

