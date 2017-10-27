Bruins player David Backes and Dunkin’ Donuts hosted ‘Yappy Hour’ for dogs and owners in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bruins player David Backes and Dunkin’ Donuts hosted a ‘Yappy Hour’ on Friday for several dogs and their owners on Friday at the A Street Park in Boston.

The dogs and their owners were able to relax and make new friends all while getting in the Halloween spirit.

Dogs were dressed in their Halloween costumes.

Backes and his wife own several dogs and run their own organization that supports animal adoption and welfare causes.

Hanging out at A street dog park with @A4A_org and @DunkinBoston come out and enjoy this beautiful day with your animals! Free ☕️ and 🍩! — David Backes (@dbackes42) October 27, 2017

Tomorrow afternoon my partner @DunkinBoston is throwing a Halloween 🎃 Yappy Hour at A Street Park in Fork Point! Join me & @MspcaAngell 🐶🐱 pic.twitter.com/4JhCQB4JdY — David Backes (@dbackes42) October 26, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)