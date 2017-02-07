Bruins relieve Claude Julien of coaching duties

BOSTON (WHDH) -

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced Tuesday that the team has relived Claude Julien of his coaching duties.

Assistant coach Bruce Cassidy will now assume interim head coaching duties.

Julien was in his 10th season with the Bruins in 2016-2017.

He was the longest tenured active head coach in the NHL.

He led the Bruins to a Stanley Cup Championship in 2001, a return to the Stanley Cup Final in 2013 and a Presidents’ Trophy in 2014.

Julien has coached at the international level, most recently winning the 2016 World Cup of Hockey as an assistant coach for Team Canada. Julien also earned a Gold medal as an assistant coach for Team Canada in the 2015 Olympic Games in Sochi.

Cassidy is in his first season as an assistant coach with Boston in 2016-2017.

He completed his fifth season as head coach of the Providence Bruins in 2015-2016, having spent the three previous seasons with the club as an assistant.

This will be Cassidy’s second career stint as an NHL head coach, having previously served as head coach of the Washington Capitals from 2002-2004.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)