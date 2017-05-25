Bruins to get new uniform in 2017-18, report says

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins will be among a dozen NHL teams that will reportedly make changes to their uniform this summer ahead of the 2017-18 season.

Citing “multiple” sources, Sportslogos.net reports the Bruins uniform could see some changes as they transition from a Reebok design to an Adidas design.

There will be no changes to the team’s primary spoked “B” logo, however the report does say “minor” changes will be implemented. The font used for names and numbers on the jerseys is an example of something that could be tweaked.

There will be no alternate third jersey for the 2017-18 season, according to the report.

The Buffalo Sabres, Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, New Jersey Devils and Ottawa Senators will also see some sort of change to their uniform.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)