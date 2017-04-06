Bruins winger Brad Marchand suspended 2 games for spearing penalty

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand has been suspended two games for a spearing penalty earlier this week, according NHL Player Safety.

Marchand committed the penalty Tuesday night in a 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. He was caught spearing Jake Dotchin with his hockey stick.

Marchand was assessed a major penalty and was ejected from the game. He later called the penalty “undisciplined.”

It’s not clear which games Marchand will miss.

The team has just two regular season games remaining before the playoffs begin next week.

