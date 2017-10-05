Brush fire, fanned by steady winds, spreads to 50 acres

NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. (AP) — A brush fire near New Hampshire’s popular Lost River Gorge and Boulder Caves has been fanned by steady winds and has spread to about 50 acres (20 hectares).

Firefighters say the fire started on a cliff in Kinsman Ridge over the gorge on Tuesday morning. They’re unsure of the cause. More than 70 state, local and U.S. Forest Service firefighters battled that fire and several smaller spot fires Thursday.

The fire is on property owned by the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests and the White Mountain National Forest.

Lost River Gorge was closed Tuesday as a precaution but reopened Wednesday. It has not been directly impacted by the fire.

Forest officials closed part of the Kinsman Ridge Trail, which runs along the Appalachian Trail, and surrounding areas.

