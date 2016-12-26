BSO: Device detonated outside Miami-area restaurant

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (WHDH) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after, they said, someone blew up some kind of device outside a restaurant in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Saturday night.

According to investigators, just before midnight, residents reported hearing an explosion near Giannino Italian Restaurant, located along Commercial Boulevard.

Responding BSO deputies found an explosive device in front of the business.

The eatery’s owner arrived Sunday morning to discover the damage.

His son told 7News they are at a loss as to who may have been behind the incident.

“We [have been] open such a little time that we don’t have time to make enemies,” said Pietro Di Contanco. “We’re not the kind of people who like to make enemies, so honestly, I really don’t know.”

A regular customer said he’s shocked that the restaurant could be targeted like this.

“[The owner] is a nice man. We come here a couple times a week,” he said. “I don’t understand. The nicest man I’ve ever met in this town.”

The restaurant was closed at the time of the explosion, and no one was hurt.

Authorities do not know whether the subject or subjects responsible were attempting to break into the business, or just damage it.

The investigation continues.

