BU and BC hockey alums to faceoff in annual Comm Ave Classic

BOSTON (WHDH) — Hockey alumni from both Boston University and Boston College will be playing at Walter Brown Arena Friday night for a good cause.

The Terriers and Eagles are playing in the annual Comm Ave Classic, a hockey tournament that honors former BC baseball player Pete Frates and former BU hockey player Travis Roy. Frates, known nationwide as the founder of the Ice Bucket Challenge, was a baseball player at BC before he was diagnosed with ALS. Travis Roy played for the BU hockey team until an injury in his first game cut short his career and left him paralyzed. He now raises awareness for spinal cord injuries and research.

Among the players participating are Bruins players Charlie McAvoy and Jimmy Hayes, New York Rangers player Kevin Hayes and Buffalo Sabres player Jack Eichel. Proceeds from the game will benefit ALS Compassionate Care and the Travis Roy Foundation.

