BU and BC hockey stars raise thousands at annual Comm Ave Classic

BOSTON (WHDH) — Hockey alumni from both Boston University and Boston College faced off and raised thousands at Walter Brown Arena Friday night for a good cause.

The Terriers and Eagles played in the third annual Comm Ave Classic, a hockey tournament that honors former BC baseball player Pete Frates and former BU hockey player Travis Roy.

Frates, known nationwide as the founder of the Ice Bucket Challenge, was the captain of the baseball team at BC before he was diagnosed with ALS in 2012. Travis Roy played for the BU hockey team until an injury in his first game cut short his career in 1995 and left him paralyzed. He now raises awareness for spinal cord injuries and research.

Roy was joined by Frates’ brother, Andrew Frates, as he dropped the puck at the start of the game.

“It’s just that hockey family that’s been supporting me for 22 years, been supporting the Travis Roy Foundation for 22 years and it’s an honor to team up with Team Frates and CCALS and the work they’re doing,” said Roy.

Among the players participating are Bruins players Charlie McAvoy and Jimmy Hayes, New York Rangers player Kevin Hayes and Buffalo Sabres player Jack Eichel. Proceeds from the game will benefit ALS Compassionate Care and the Travis Roy Foundation. In the last two years, the Comm Ave Classic has raised more than $100,000.

“We’re very proud of the work we do here and we give a lot of credit to the guys and to the fans who come out on a Friday night to support this cause,” said former BC hockey player Pat Mullane, co-founder of the Comm Ave Classic.

The Terriers won the game, 8-6.

