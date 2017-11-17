BU: Professor sexually harassed student while on expedition in Antarctica

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University has found that a professor at the school sexually harassed his former graduate student when they were working on a field expedition in Antarctica in 1999 and 2000.

Following a 13-month investigation, the university concluded that David Marchant harassed Jane Willenbring, who was 22 years old at the time.

In a press release, the university that Marchant engaged in sexual harassment in violation of Boston University’s sexual harassment policy. The investigation also found evidence that Marchant directed derogatory and sex-based slurs and sexual comments at Willenbring.

Marchant will be placed on paid administrative leave and will not be allowed on the campus. He will be allowed to appeal the findings.

NEW: #Boston University officials find evidence of sexual harassment from a professor in Antarctica from 18 yrs. ago. BU says the harassment was "sufficiently severe." Professor to be on paid admin. leave & not be on campus. #7News pic.twitter.com/0fJA9KeLJj — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) November 17, 2017

2/ BU letter explains that Professor Marchant can appeal the findings, but if he's unsuccessful, "The violations were of a sufficiently serious nature so as to warrant initiation of proceedings to terminate his faculty appointment." In other words, he will be fired. #7News pic.twitter.com/Ezk7F5NxqP — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) November 17, 2017

