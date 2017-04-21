BU study: Diet soda associated with stroke and dementia

A study has discovered that diet soda you may be drinking could be tied to an increased risk of stroke and dementia.

The study done in Framingham by Boston University researchers found that artificial sweeteners in diet soda could triple your risk.

Scientists believe low calorie sweeteners like aspartame and saccharine may be affecting the blood vessels.

The study could not determine if it caused the increased risk of stroke and dementia but noted that they were associated.

No connection was found between health risks and other sugar-sweetened drinks.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)