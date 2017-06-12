Budget negotiators get back to work Monday

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire lawmakers are hammering out a compromise for the state budget.

The House failed in April to pass a spending plan for the first time in decades after a small group of conservatives voted with Democrats to defeat the $11.9 billion budget proposed by Republican leaders. The Senate passed an $11.8 billion plan, and now a committee of conference that includes lawmakers from both chambers is working to reconcile differences in a range of areas, including mental health, substance use disorder treatment, education and other issues.

The group started its work on Friday and is meeting again Monday. Thursday is the deadline to sign committee of conference reports.

