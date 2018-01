(WHDH) — A builder in Sacramento, CA creates nearly fireproof container homes.

With all of the wildfires throughout California this year, the builder hopes that homeowners will be inspired to consider one of the containers.

The owner said the homes are practically indestructible.

The containers start at $55,000.

