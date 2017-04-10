Building that houses restaurant collapses after massive fire breaks out in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Firefighters say a building housing a restaurant has collapsed following a large fire in downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The fire spread from the three-story building early Monday to a neighboring building that houses several apartments. Firefighters rescued a couple of people.

Numerous fire departments responded to the scene. The building was reduced to a pile of rubble.

The blaze broke out at about 12:30 a.m. in a building that houses the 34-year-old State Street Saloon near the city’s Market Square, the heart of its downtown area with shops, restaurants and many historic buildings.

Investigators believe it started in the kitchen, but did not have a cause. No injuries were reported.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)