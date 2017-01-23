Building under construction partially collapses in Roxbury

ROXBURY (WHDH) — Crews are on the scene in Roxbury, where part of a building collapsed Monday night.

The collapse happened on Winthrop Street. Officials said it is an active construction site, where a building is under renovation after being damaged in a fire.

“We were just making dinner and we heard the loud crash and it sounded kind of like thunder,” said Samantha Higgins, who lives nearby. Neighbors in the area were not evacuated after the collapse happened.

Firefighters said no one was inside the building at the time and no injuries were reported. The cause of the collapse and why the building lost support is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)