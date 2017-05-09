Building’s security company confirms Texeira worked for them

BOSTON (WHDH) - A security company that dealt with the condo complex where two doctors were murdered in South Boston confirmed the suspect worked for their company.

A spokesperson for Palladion Services said Bampumin Teixeira started working for them in October 2015 and left in April 2016. He worked as a concierge at the condo for about three weeks more than a year ago.

Palladion Services said background and reference checks were performed on Texeira and both came out clean, despite two bank robberies on his record.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)