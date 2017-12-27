Bumper cars on ice? Local rink offers unique winter fun

(WHDH) — Do you enjoy bumper cars in the summer and ice skating in the winter? If so, you’re in luck. One local rink is offering a unique winter activity that combines both.

The Alex and Ani City Center in Providence is offering bumper cars on ice this winter season.

Customers can get enjoy a 20 minute ride for just $12.

Providence is now the third city in the country to offer the experience.

For more details and ticket information, click here.

