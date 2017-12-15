Burger King employee helps woman suffering diabetic episode

AMARILLO, Texas (WHDH) — A woman with diabetes is crediting a Burger King employee for helping her after she suffered a diabetic episode while driving.

Rebecca Boening took to Facebook to describe how she was driving down a Texas highway last week when her blood sugar dropped to a dangerous level.

She got off at the next exit and pulled into a Burger King where she began to place an order. However, she said her low blood sugar made it difficult to think or act.

“As I stumbled through placing my order I mentioned to the voice on the speaker that I was diabetic and in need of food,” she recalled.

While pulling up to the window to pay for her food, Boening said she saw employee Tina Hardy running out of the restaurant, rushing toward her with a small serving of ice cream. Hardy later explained that her husband also had diabetes, so she could tell Boening needed help.

After Boening paid, she says Hardy told her to park nearby so she could keep an eye on her until she felt better.

“After eating I waited for a break in business so that I could return to Tina’s window,” Boening wrote. “I then took this picture and spoke with Tina’s supervisor, telling him what she did for me.”

Boening said she hopes Hardy gets recognition for going above and beyond to help a customer in need. Since sharing her story on Friday, the post has gotten over 480,000 likes, and has been shared over 203,000 times.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)