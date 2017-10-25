Burger King to give free Whoppers to people dressed as clowns on Halloween

(WHDH) — Burger King is saving the treats for its customers this Halloween and the tricking for McDonald’s.

The fast food giant says it will give out free whoppers as part of “Scary Clown Night” on Oct. 31.

“We don’t usually talk about clowns,” said company president Alex Macedo. “But for this Halloween, come dressed as a clown to eat like a king.”

Customers dressed as a clown from 7 p.m. to close can claim a free Whopper sandwich. The offer is limited to the first 500 guests.

Locations in Boston, Miami, Los Angeles, Austin and Salt Lake City are participating.

