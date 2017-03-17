Burger sells for 10k in Dubai

One pricey burger sold at a charity auction in Dubai for $10,000.

The founder of Dubai Lifestyle Magazine phoned in the winning bid.

The giant burger contains seven beef patties, one for each of the emirates in the United Arab Emirates.

It also has aged cheddar cheese and veal bacon strips in a saffron brioche bun.

The burger was prepared by the culinary director at Le Gourmet and by a member of Qatar’s royal family.

All proceeds went to breast cancer awareness and free early detection.

