Burglary suspect hides from police in movie theater ceiling

Greenbelt, MD (WHDH) — A burglary suspect in Maryland finds a dangerous hiding spot, leading to a standoff inside a movie theater.

The man was hiding inside the ceiling of the empty theater Tuesday night after police say he broke into a home and a car.

This caused pieces of the ceiling to come crashing down.

He was up there for three hours before negotiators convinced him to come down.

Officers then took the man into custody.

