BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts officials are encouraging residents to take a hike the day after Thanksgiving to burn off some of that turkey dinner.

Free guided hikes are being offered at five state parks on Friday for the Department of Conservation’s annual “Go Green on Black Friday” campaign.

The hikes range from one to five miles and will be led by Department of Conservation staff. The hikes are being offered at Mount Tom State Reservation in Holyoke; Bradley Palmer State Park in Topsfield; Borderland State Park in Easton; Revere Beach Reservation in Revere; and Blackstone Canal and Heritage State Park in Uxbridge.

Information about the hikes can be found on the department’s website . Officials are encouraging people who join the hikes to share photos on social media by tagging @MassDCR.

