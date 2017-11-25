PHILADELPHIA (CNN) – Police are investigating after a burned body was found on top of a train in Philadelphia.

The discovery was made Friday morning atop a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, SEPTA, train. A spokesperson for the transit agency told KYW Newsradio that the body was already on top of the train as it pulled into the station.

Police say the victim was a black male, between 16 and 20 years old, with burns all over his body.

Additional details were not immediately available.

