Burst pipes, water mains across region follow frigid weather

BOSTON (WHDH) - City crews are working to repair a broken water main in Boston Monday morning.

The pipe gave way at Congress and Sudbury Streets, with water gushing onto Congress Street behind Boston’s City Hall.

The burst pipe is just one of many throughout the region as brutally cold weather has caused a headache for home and property owners.

Inside Boston Sports Club just a few blocks away, the cold took its toll on the plumbing. And at Boston Medical Center, one mother received a call that her son was being moved out of the NIC-U after a flood inside the hospital.

The hospital had to move 15 patients to different rooms, and six expectant mothers went to different hospitals.

Nobody was hurt, and cleanup is underway at the hospital.

In Brockton, a sprinkler burst after days of frigid temperatures. And in Manchester, New Hampshire, big water problems forced some residents out of their homes — a total of 45 people were impacted.

