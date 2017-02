MELROSE, MA (WHDH) - Crews are on the scene of a school bus crash in Melrose.

We’re told the accident happened on Vinton Street.

We’re also told students were on board but there are no reported injuries right now.

Stay with 7news for updates on this story.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)