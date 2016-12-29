Bus driver accused of falling asleep at wheel in Connecticut

SHELTON, CT (WHDH) — A Connecticut bus driver has been arrested after being accused of falling asleep while driving students.

Shocked students took photos of the driver fading in an out of consciousness.

The bus driver has been charged with 30 counts of risk of injury to a minor, among other charges.

The photos snapped by students appear to show the driver asleep at the wheel of the bus.

According to an arrest warrant, the driver fell asleep nine times during his shift and was even spotted by supervisors sleeping behind the wheel.

The incident reportedly happened last month, but the bus driver was arrested Monday.

