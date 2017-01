DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - A bus struck a light pole on the Southeast Expressway near Neponset Circle in Boston Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Route 93 southbound shortly before 6 a.m.

No one was reportedly on board the bus and no delays are expected.

