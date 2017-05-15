HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a bus has overturned on Interstate 95 in northeastern Maryland and several people are injured.

Cpl. Tyler Allaband of the Maryland State Police said by telephone that the bus overturned in the southbound lanes of the highway on Monday near the exit for Havre de Grace. He says several people are injured, but he did not know how many people or the extent of their injuries.

Video from the scene shows a person on a stretcher being wheeled away from the overturned bus to a waiting medevac helicopter and others being carried to ambulances. There’s damage to the hill and guardrail on the right side of the highway.

At least two other buses and other cars are stopped near the overturned long, white bus with no apparent markings.

