Bus traveling from Boston to New York catches fire in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WHDH) — A bus traveling from Boston to New York caught fire Friday morning in Hartford, Connecticut.

The Academy bus went up in flames at around 11 a.m. at the corner of Columbus Boulevard and Morgan Street. The bus had picked up passengers in Massachusetts and had just made a stop in Hartford when the driver noticed smoke coming from the back of the bus and pulled over.

All 30 passengers onboard the bus were quickly rushed off to safety and firefighters said no one was injured. The passengers were put on another bus to be brought to Manhattan.

The bus company did not elaborate on what happened but released a statement, thanking passengers for their understanding about the “unexpected delay.”

