Bush’s Baked Beans announces voluntary recall

Bush Brothers & Company announced on Saturday that it is voluntarily recalling certain 28 ounce cans of Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans, and Original Baked Beans.

The recall comes after an internal quality assurance check identified a potentially defective side seam on the cans.

Later investigations indicated that the problem stemmed from a quality issue from one of the company’s can suppliers. The problem has since been corrected and no other products were affected, the company said.

To date, the issue has caused no injuries or illnesses. However, consumers are urged to dispose of the affected products immediately, even if the beans do not appear to be spoiled.

The affected products, with their listed case and container lot codes and UPC numbers are:

Bush’s Best Brown Sugar Hickory (28 oz)

Case UPC: 003940001977

Case Lot Code: BUSH’S BAKED BEAN (HIC) 001977 12-28 OZ 6097V BEST BY JUNE 2019

Container UPC: 00039400019770

Container Lot Code: 6097S GF 6097P GF BEST BY JUN 2019

Bush’s Best Country Style (28 oz)

Case UPC: 003940091974 AND 003940001974

Case Lot Code: BUSH’S BAKED BEAN (CST) 001974 12-28 OZ 6077V AND 6087V BEST BY JUNE 2019

Container UPC: 00039400019749

Container Lot Code: 6077S RR 6087S RR 6077P RR 6087P RR BEST BY JUN 2019

Bush’s Best Original (28 oz)

Case UPC: 003940091614 AND 003940001614

Case Lot Code: BUSH’S BAKED BEAN (ORG) 001614 12-28 OZ 6077V BEST BY JUNE 2019

Container UPC: 00039400016144

Container Lot Code: 6057S LC 6057P LC BEST BY JUN 2019

For more information, contact Bush’s Consumer Relations at (800) 590-3797 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit bushbeans.com.

