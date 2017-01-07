Businesses close early as Plymouth hit hard by snow

PLYMOUTH (WHDH) - As coastal Plymouth County remains under a blizzard warning, businesses closed up shop early because of the weather.

At least 9 inches of snow fell in Plymouth as of 5 p.m. Not many cars were out on the road as plows drove through, hoping to stay ahead of the storm. Throughout town, businesses and restaurants closed early as conditions worsened.

“It’s too bad it’s on a Saturday, it’s probably gonna kill business,” said Mike Peters, as he shoveled and salted the sidewalk outside his restaurant. He predicted he would probably be closing early in the evening.

Supermarkets were seeing lots of business as shoppers reported long lines and packed parking lots as they headed out for last-minute food and supplies.

Plymouth Fire Department told 7News there have been no issues reported through Saturday evening.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)