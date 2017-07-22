Bystander aids Manchester police officer in arrest

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A bystander who had rushed to the aid of an officer who fell assisted in the arrest of a suspect in Manchester Saturday.

Police say an officer happened upon a suspect who was wanted on an outstanding warrant in the area of Lake Ave and Union Street. The officer attempted to arrest the suspect, identified as Stone Cooper, 18 of Manchester.

Cooper tried to run away, but after a brief chase, the officer caught up and attempted to arrest him again. Both the officer and the suspect fell, and the officer briefly lost consciousness, according to the report.

At this point, a bystander, later identified as Steve Mannion, came to the aid of the officer who had fallen, who was still trying to hold onto Cooper. Mannion jumped into action and assisted the officer with handcuffing Cooper.

Other officers arrived on scene to take the suspect into custody. The officer was treated at a local hospital.

