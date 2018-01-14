CA driver hit road divider, went airborne, crashed into second floor of office building

Officials said a driver in Santa Ana, California hit the road divider, went airborne and crashed into the second floor of an office building Sunday morning.

The driver and passenger were rescued and transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

There was a fire that was quickly extinguished once crews arrived on scene.

Officials removed the vehicle from the building late Sunday morning.

OCFA in Santa Ana of a vehicle that crashed into the building. The fire was quickly extinguished, both victims are out of the vehicle safely with minor injuries. Members from OCFA & LA COUNTY Urban Search & Rescue teams are removing the vehicle from the building. pic.twitter.com/x29WvTkNGk — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018

OCFA in Santa Ana with a vehicle that crashed into the second floor of a small Office building. The vehicle hit the center divider and went airborne and landed into the building. One person self extricated, the other person is still trapped in the vehicle. USAR from OCFA On scene pic.twitter.com/Lm5b4oyCIm — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018

OCFA on scene in SANTA ANA of a vehicle into a building. One person still trapped inside the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/sWmtovu0Kd — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018

