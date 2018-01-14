CA driver hit road divider, went airborne, crashed into second floor of office building

Officials said a driver in Santa Ana, California hit the road divider, went airborne and crashed into the second floor of an office building Sunday morning.
The driver and passenger were rescued and transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
There was a fire that was quickly extinguished once crews arrived on scene.
Officials removed the vehicle from the building late Sunday morning.
