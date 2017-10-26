CA family’s truck stolen with their 6-year-old dog inside

A California family’s truck was stolen with their their 6-year-old dog, Albus, inside.

The Hamilton’s were getting ready to go out when their truck was stolen from their driveway.

“We just put him in the truck in our driveway, came back in to say goodbye, and literally turned around and the truck was gone,” said Carolyn Hamilton.

The thieves led police on a high speed chase before getting away.

Three days later, officials found the truck abandoned with the Albus inside.

Albus was dehydrated and weak when police found him, but is said to be recovering and doing well.

