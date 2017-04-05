Cadbury drops ‘Easter’ from their egg hunt

Cadbury’s decision to drop the word ‘Easter’ from it’s annual egg hunt has some people hopping mad.

The confectionary giant is calling this year’s event ‘Cadbury’s Great British Egg Hunt.’

Cadury issued a statement denying they’ve totally removed the word ‘Easter’ from it’s marketing.

Officials also said they invite ‘people from all faiths and none to enjoy our seasonal treats.’

