SAN DIEGO (WHDH) — A man was arrested in San Diego after police said he stole a medical van with patients inside from outside a hospital.

Police said they were able to track the van down using its GPS tracking. The two patients inside the van were not injured.

The driver was charged with kidnapping and DUI.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)