California Alamo fire causes animal evacuations

Santa Maria, CA (WHDH) — The Alamo fire in California has forced hundreds of people and their pets to evacuate.

One shelter is taking in those pets from dogs and cats to horses and goats.

“We know historically that pet owners won’t evacuate unless they know there is somewhere safe to take their animals,” said Stacy Silva, Community Outreach Coordinator with the Santa Maria Animal Shelter.

But she also said it is not a good idea to wait until the last minute to evacuate animals.

She says they will continue to take in pets that are in danger and urges pet owners to leave when evacuation orders go out.

“We have an open door policy for our owners,” said Silva. “We allow them to come in and visit…and be part of their care.”

The fire has spread to close to 30,000 acres.

