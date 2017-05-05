California Coast Guard rescues sick man from cruise ship

San Diego, CA (WHDH) — The Coast Guard came to the rescue of a sick passenger on a cruise ship off the coast of San Diego.

A rescue helicopter was able to lower paramedics onto the deck of the ship to come to the man’s aid.

They say he was suffering from heart and kidney failure and pneumonia.

The man was flown to a hospital near San Diego and his condition is unknown.

