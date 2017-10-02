California couple at concert said they heard ‘hundreds’ of gunshots

LAS VEGAS (WHDH) — A man at the country music concert in Las Vegas said he thought he was going to die as he and his wife ran to escape the gunfire.

Andrew Akiyoshi said at first, he thought the popping noises he heard were fireworks. But when victims started to fall and the music stopped, he knew he and his wife had to get out.

“A guy next to me said, ‘that’s gunshots.’ And we grabbed each other’s hands and went running,” said Akiyoshi. “It was a hundred pops at a time. So you could just imagine the mass hysteria and the fear in everyone. It was horrific. And you just didn’t know what to do.”

In a panic, Akiyoshi and his wife hid behind a trailer. Other people ran or crouched as low to the ground as they could.

“At this point in time, your heart is racing. You’re thinking, I’m going to die. I’m going to die and I just need to get out of here as quickly as possible,” said Akiyoshi.

Akiyoshi and his wife escaped without injury and are now back at their home in California.

